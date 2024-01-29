PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Jamal Shah Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Balochistan and candidate constituency NA-263 Quetta Jamal Shah Kakar on Monday said that party would win the upcoming election with a thumping majority from Quetta and Balochistan.

He also termed the announcement of the withdrawal of independent candidate Sardar Idris Taj from PB 43 Quetta in favor of PML-N nominated candidate Naseemur Rehman Khan positive sign for the development of the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club on the occasion of the withdrawal of Saradar Idris Taj PB 43 Quetta in favor of Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan.

Saradar Idris Taj said that the Nawaz Sharif made the Pakistan 'Asian Tigers' and due to his leadership skills load shedding was ended in the country, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has turned the country into ruins.

On the order of the party leadership, Sardar Idris said he announced the withdrawal in favor of the candidate of the Muslim League-N.

The PML-N’s candidate from PB-43 Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan thanked Sardar Idris Taj and said that in case of success in the election, he would play his key role from the platform of PML-N to solve the problems of Quetta city.

