PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s life: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that his party will work with all institutions to boost the economy and upgrade poor people’s lives.

We have delivered the nation on several occasions and brought a massive development for this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Every political party member has desired to join the PML-N, for making collective efforts to uplift less developed parts of Pakistan, he said. The PML-N had a long track record for development works, he added. We had constructed motorways, road networks, metro stations, Orange train services, water and power plants, and introduced laptop schemes for

students, besides the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

In reply to a question about accountability, he said, it is the responsibility of institutions to make a framework for assessing the performance of their people. To another question, he said his party wants to strengthen national institutions to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the people. About the next elections, he said that PML-N would have majority seats from Punjab areas. He further stated that PML-N would form the next government to complete unfinished development projects in Pakistan.