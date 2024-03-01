PML-N vows to initiate poor centric policies: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Musadik Malik said on Thursday that the PML government will bring poor centric policies, uplift the country by providing business opportunities through investor friendly policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N has a comprehensive economic plan which will take the country on the path of development.

PML-N has a track record of delivery and was determined to deliver even in the current difficult economic conditions of the country. “During the 16-month PDM government, we, along with allied parties, did everything necessary to keep the country out of bankruptcy.

” he added.

PML-N in its 16 month government separated the tariff of the gas bills of the poor and the rich in order to provide convenience to the poor, he further added.

He said that PTI defies forming a government despite claiming the maximum seats was an attempt to plunged the country into a constitutional crisis.

By selecting a party for reserved seats who didn’t submit the reserved seat lists to ECP, PTI has exacerbated the political crisis, he added.

Criticising to PTI, he said that writing a letter to the IMF was a blatant attempt to further pushed the country towards an impending economic crisis.