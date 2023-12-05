Open Menu

PML-N Wants To Make Speedy Development For People Of Sindh: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

PML-N wants to make speedy development for people of Sindh: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that his party wants to make speedy development for the people of Sindh.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leaders could not pay attention to urban and rural areas of Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have a track record of development works in Punjab, he said adding that on the same pattern, the PML-N will make drastic changes to upgrade the lifestyle of the people of Sindh.

He hoped that the people of the province would cast vote for the PML-N, to enjoy all the facilities in the rural and urban areas.

In reply to a question about the delay in elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced February 8 for general elections, adding the ECP is responsible for transparently holding the next elections.

About the criticism of the PPP against the PML-N, he said coalition partners had made their best efforts to restore the economy and there was no need to criticize on rival party.

He suggested that PPP should not waste time on non-issues and focus on addressing the genuine problems of the people.

