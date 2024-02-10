PML-N’s Ajmal Khan wins PP-268 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Ajmal Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-268, Muzaffargarh-I by securing 27,747 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Younis, an independent candidate who bagged 26,490 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 55.70%.