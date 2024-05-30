Open Menu

PNCA, QAU Join Hands To Promote Cultural Exchange

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:49 PM

PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PMCA) and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural exchange, and academic excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PMCA) and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural exchange, and academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor of QAU, accompanied by the Head of the Anthropology Department, Dr. Inam Ullah Laghari, Director of External Linkages, Dr. Salma and faculty members of QAU, signed the MoU alongside the Director General of PNCA, Ayoub Jamali and his team including Director PNCA Dr. Bilal Karim and others.

The QAU VC thanked the DG PNCA and his team for their efforts, acknowledging PNCA's pivotal role as the apex culture body in Pakistan, promoting arts and culture in the country.

This collaborative endeavour aims to bridge the gap between art and academia, fostering innovation, creativity, and cultural enrichment. The partnership will enable the development of a joint art and design degree program, providing students with a comprehensive education and degree in art and design.

The MoU also encompasses internships, research projects, and cultural events, enriching the academic experience and preparing students for careers in the arts.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, students will gain valuable skills and knowledge.

This landmark partnership is poised to have a profound impact on Pakistan's cultural landscape, nurturing a new generation of creative thinkers, artists, and cultural ambassadors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education

Recent Stories

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying di ..

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date

6 minutes ago
 President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

1 minute ago
 WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

3 minutes ago
 MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget propos ..

MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals

3 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to his ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan

3 minutes ago
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza- ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IES ..

Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials

3 minutes ago
 Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

6 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bea ..

PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization

7 minutes ago
 Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP ..

Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism

7 minutes ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stabil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan