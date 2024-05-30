PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PMCA) and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural exchange, and academic excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PMCA) and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural exchange, and academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor of QAU, accompanied by the Head of the Anthropology Department, Dr. Inam Ullah Laghari, Director of External Linkages, Dr. Salma and faculty members of QAU, signed the MoU alongside the Director General of PNCA, Ayoub Jamali and his team including Director PNCA Dr. Bilal Karim and others.

The QAU VC thanked the DG PNCA and his team for their efforts, acknowledging PNCA's pivotal role as the apex culture body in Pakistan, promoting arts and culture in the country.

This collaborative endeavour aims to bridge the gap between art and academia, fostering innovation, creativity, and cultural enrichment. The partnership will enable the development of a joint art and design degree program, providing students with a comprehensive education and degree in art and design.

The MoU also encompasses internships, research projects, and cultural events, enriching the academic experience and preparing students for careers in the arts.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, students will gain valuable skills and knowledge.

This landmark partnership is poised to have a profound impact on Pakistan's cultural landscape, nurturing a new generation of creative thinkers, artists, and cultural ambassadors.