Police Arrest 02 Bike Lifters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Rawat Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Zohaib and Kashif and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
