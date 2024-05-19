Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Members Of Gang Involved In Robberies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Police have successfully apprehended two members of a gang operating within the jurisdiction of the New Town police station.

The gang made for a robbery amounting to Rs 6 million at gunpoint, has been identified as Saeem and Kaleem.

Following their arrest, police have recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash along with various stolen items, including a valuable mobile phone from their possession.

Additionally, the weapon and motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, with ongoing investigations being conducted by the New Town police.

The identification and subsequent arrest of the perpetrators were facilitated through human intelligence.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the efforts of SP Rawal and the New Town Police, emphasizing a commitment to ensuring justice for those who threaten the safety and property of citizens.

He reiterated the determination of law enforcement to continue operations against such criminal elements without prejudice or discrimination.

