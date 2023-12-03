Police arrest alleged accused involved in street crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a successful operation, the Hayatabad Police have arrested a suspect involved in various incidents of street crimes, police officials told the media men here on Sunday morning.

The alleged accused had taken shelter in the canal to avoid arrest during the search operation, police officials said.

The official said that the accused identified as Abdullah belongs to Afghanistan. Police had also continued advertisements for the arrest of the said accused, who had committed many crimes.

The accused is also a part of a robbery gang including snatching and killing, the police said. Further interrogation of the accused is being continued, the police officials added.

APP/ijz/1145