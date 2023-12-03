Open Menu

Police Arrest Alleged Accused Involved In Street Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest alleged accused involved in street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a successful operation, the Hayatabad Police have arrested a suspect involved in various incidents of street crimes, police officials told the media men here on Sunday morning.

The alleged accused had taken shelter in the canal to avoid arrest during the search operation, police officials said.

The official said that the accused identified as Abdullah belongs to Afghanistan. Police had also continued advertisements for the arrest of the said accused, who had committed many crimes.

The accused is also a part of a robbery gang including snatching and killing, the police said. Further interrogation of the accused is being continued, the police officials added.

APP/ijz/1145

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Robbery Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

13 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

13 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

14 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

14 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

14 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

14 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

14 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

14 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan