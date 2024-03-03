Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Suspects For Killing Of Five Members Of Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Police arrest three suspects for killing of five members of family

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police have apprehended three suspects for their involvement in the brutal killing of five members of a family over old enmity.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Chuntra police station.

According to a police spokesman, the Chuntra police successfully held the three main suspects identified as Naeem, Waseem Sultan, and Sher Ali responsible for the heinous act.

The suspects along with their accomplices, allegedly carried out the ruthless attack, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and two innocent girls.

The motive behind this crime was an old enmity. Tragically, in addition to the lives lost, Falak Sher also sustained injuries from the gunfire unleashed by the accused.

The case was registered at the Chuntra police station on January 8, 2024.

Station House Officer (SHO) said that other accomplices involved in the crime would also be arrested soon.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of the police team, said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice and will be punished.

