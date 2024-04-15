Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Phone

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) On the directives of Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Excise Taxation and Narcotics and Transport and Mass Transit Department Sharjeel Inam Memon, Assistant Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer Ijaz Khoso took action and arrested Abid Iqbal Sheikh, resident of Amani Shah Colony and recovered 178 bottles of liquor, a mobile phone from his possession.

In another operation, under the supervision of Inspector Mujib-ur- Rehman Babbar, the accused Ghulam Mustafa resident of Hussain abad was arrested and recovered 31 bottles of liquor from him.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused.

