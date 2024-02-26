Police arrested proclaimed offender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The New Airport Police of the Attock district on Sunday in a raid arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in several robberies.

Sub Inspector Tahir Iqbal said that the suspect, identified as Abdullah alias Hamza, a native of Swabi (KP), was involved in many robberies in different parts of the area.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of law.

He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed his involvement in various robberies.

