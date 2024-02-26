Open Menu

Police Arrested Proclaimed Offender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Police arrested proclaimed offender

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The New Airport Police of the Attock district on Sunday in a raid arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in several robberies.

Sub Inspector Tahir Iqbal said that the suspect, identified as Abdullah alias Hamza, a native of Swabi (KP), was involved in many robberies in different parts of the area.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of law.

He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed his involvement in various robberies.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swabi Attock Sunday Airport Court

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan