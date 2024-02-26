Police Arrested Proclaimed Offender
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The New Airport Police of the Attock district on Sunday in a raid arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in several robberies.
Sub Inspector Tahir Iqbal said that the suspect, identified as Abdullah alias Hamza, a native of Swabi (KP), was involved in many robberies in different parts of the area.
He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of law.
He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed his involvement in various robberies.
APP/nsi/378
