Police arrests two suspects with raw liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The B Section police Latifabad have arrested two suspects with raw liquor.

According to the police spokesman, B Section Police arrested 2 accused Jamshed Shah and Nawaz Maseeh along with 20 liters of raw liquor while patrolling.

The Police informed that during the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were carrying raw liquor for sale.

The B Section Police have filed a case against the accused under the Hudood Ordinance and have initiated further investigation.