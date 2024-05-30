Police Communication Officers Hiring Process At PSCA Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has started training of 42 more selected candidates, besides continuing recruitment process of new police communication officers.
According to details, while ensuring merit and transparency, 308 candidates were shortlisted after tests and interviews.
Among them, 253 candidates were selected on open merit, 53 women on quota, and two officers on minorities quota.
New police communication officers were trained at the Operations and Monitoring Centre, and Electronic Data Analysis Centre. Officers are also being trained at the Media Management Centre, Emergency 15 Call Centre, and E-Challan System.
A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that phase-wise training would be provided to other selected candidates.
