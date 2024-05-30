Open Menu

Police Communication Officers Hiring Process At PSCA Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police communication officers hiring process at PSCA continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has started training of 42 more selected candidates, besides continuing recruitment process of new police communication officers.

According to details, while ensuring merit and transparency, 308 candidates were shortlisted after tests and interviews.

Among them, 253 candidates were selected on open merit, 53 women on quota, and two officers on minorities quota.

New police communication officers were trained at the Operations and Monitoring Centre, and Electronic Data Analysis Centre. Officers are also being trained at the Media Management Centre, Emergency 15 Call Centre, and E-Challan System.

A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that phase-wise training would be provided to other selected candidates.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Women Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan launches PAKSAT MM1 to enhance internet c ..

Pakistan launches PAKSAT MM1 to enhance internet connectivity

10 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

2 hours ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

4 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

4 hours ago
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

19 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan