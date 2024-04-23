Police Foils Attempt Of Oil Smuggling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Police foiled an attempt of smuggling Iranian oil and arrested two besides recovering 69700 litre smuggled oil during a special operation conducted by the police on Tuesday.
As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, a special initiative has been taken by the police to prevent smuggling of oil and other products.
A police team of Chowk Qureshi police station under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rauf, foiled an attempt of smuggling Iranian oil through a gas container and seized 69700 litre oil.
The police also arrested two persons and later, handed over the recovered oil and the outlaws to custom intelligence department for further legal action.
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against the persons involved in illegal activities.
He said that action would continue to prevent smuggling.
APP/shn/thh
1312 hrs
