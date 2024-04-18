Open Menu

Police Foils Attempt Of Supply Mainpuri Raw Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Husri police on Thursday foiled the attempt to supply a large container of raw materials and arrested the supplier.

Police raided near Husri bridge road, and arrested Abdul Haq Jatoi, a supplier of raw materials, who was supplying large quantities of raw materials and ready-made main pori through Mazda truck.

The goods and 148 bags of ready-made goods of Mainpuri were seized.

Police seized 4 thousand 452 kg of raw materials and 148 bags of finished goods during the search of the truck.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.

