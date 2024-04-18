Police Foils Attempt Of Supply Mainpuri Raw Material
Husri police on Thursday foiled the attempt to supply a large container of raw materials and arrested the supplier
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Husri police on Thursday foiled the attempt to supply a large container of raw materials and arrested the supplier.
Police raided near Husri bridge road, and arrested Abdul Haq Jatoi, a supplier of raw materials, who was supplying large quantities of raw materials and ready-made main pori through Mazda truck.
The goods and 148 bags of ready-made goods of Mainpuri were seized.
Police seized 4 thousand 452 kg of raw materials and 148 bags of finished goods during the search of the truck.
Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.
