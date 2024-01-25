Open Menu

Police Foils Drug Supply Attempt, One Held

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Police foils drug supply attempt, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sadar police, during a special operation launched here Thursday, foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a drug peddler, besides recovering imported wine from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious car near Head Sikandari towards UBL Chowk.

The driver tried to escape from the scene instead of following the instructions of the police; however, the police team arrested the drug peddler, namely Shahzad Maseeh, s/o Javed Maseeh.

During the search of the car, the police team recovered 292 bottles of imported wine, which were going to be supplied to different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Driver Car United Bank Limited From

Recent Stories

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

33 minutes ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

14 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

14 hours ago
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

15 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

15 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

15 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

15 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan