Police Foils Drug Supply Attempt, One Held
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sadar police, during a special operation launched here Thursday, foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a drug peddler, besides recovering imported wine from his possession.
According to a police spokesman, a police team was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious car near Head Sikandari towards UBL Chowk.
The driver tried to escape from the scene instead of following the instructions of the police; however, the police team arrested the drug peddler, namely Shahzad Maseeh, s/o Javed Maseeh.
During the search of the car, the police team recovered 292 bottles of imported wine, which were going to be supplied to different areas of the city.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, the spokesman added.
