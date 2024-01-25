Police foils drug supply attempt, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sadar police, during a special operation launched here Thursday, foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a drug peddler, besides recovering imported wine from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious car near Head Sikandari towards UBL Chowk.

The driver tried to escape from the scene instead of following the instructions of the police; however, the police team arrested the drug peddler, namely Shahzad Maseeh, s/o Javed Maseeh.

During the search of the car, the police team recovered 292 bottles of imported wine, which were going to be supplied to different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, the spokesman added.