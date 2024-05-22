Police foils supply of gutka, two arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics on Wednesday foiled supply of Indian gutka and arrested two drug suppliers.

SHO Tando Jam Police station Inspector Farhan uddin Memon and his team acting on a tip-off recovered a huge cache of Indian gutka from a car near TandoAllahyar from Shafi Boundary and arrested two suppliers Muhammad Yasir Leghari and Muhammad Abdullah Langah and confiscated 310 packets of gutka, 32440 sache gutka and a car used for supply bid.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.