Police Foils Underage Marriage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Sillanwali police foiled an underage marriage held at Chak no.149/150 NB,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,Muhammad Murad had arranged the marriage of his daughter Musarat Bibi (14) with an elderly aged man Allah Baksh (70) r/o Kot Mossa in exchange of cash Rs 60,000.
The police on a tip off raided the house and foiled an underage marriage attempt.The team arrested the groom,father of a girl and relatives--Muhammad Abeel, Muhammad Khan,Abdul Shakoor and Gulshan.
The police also registered an FIR against the accused under the Child Marriage Restriction Act-2019.
