Police investigation housemaid death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Police are investigating the alleged murder of a 12-year-old housemaid, Aysha Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Tahir, a resident of Chak No. 84-NB.

Police said that labourer Muhammad Tahir said in his application for registration of the first information report (FIR) that his daughter was working as a housemaid at the house of one Javad Bhatti, a resident of Luxian, for more than two years.

Some days ago, Azhar Bhatti, a relative of Javed Bhatti, informed him by telephone that her daughter had died two months ago in a road accident, while Javed Bhatti was not present at home. He alleged that Javed Bhatti and her wife had killed his daughter.

Police registered an FIR and started investigation into the allegations against the accused.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the murder. RPO Sargodha and DPO Sargodha were personally looking into the matter.