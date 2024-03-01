Police Investigation Housemaid Death
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Police are investigating the alleged murder of a 12-year-old housemaid, Aysha Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Tahir, a resident of Chak No. 84-NB.
Police said that labourer Muhammad Tahir said in his application for registration of the first information report (FIR) that his daughter was working as a housemaid at the house of one Javad Bhatti, a resident of Luxian, for more than two years.
Some days ago, Azhar Bhatti, a relative of Javed Bhatti, informed him by telephone that her daughter had died two months ago in a road accident, while Javed Bhatti was not present at home. He alleged that Javed Bhatti and her wife had killed his daughter.
Police registered an FIR and started investigation into the allegations against the accused.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the murder. RPO Sargodha and DPO Sargodha were personally looking into the matter.
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First-ever Research Arena 2024 kicks off at Sargodha University8 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve8 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 2.59b from 86,871 defaulters8 minutes ago
-
PPP's Sarfraz Bugti submits nomination papers for CM Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK8 minutes ago
-
2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo ends at GCWUF8 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Mirpurkhas launches an awareness campaign for traffic rules8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 68 emergencies in Feb18 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro along with officials inspected arrangements of Qalandar’s Urs18 minutes ago
-
Schools in Swat district closed due to inclement weather18 minutes ago
-
Painter Ali Azmat's interactive session at Alhamra28 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association calls on CM KP28 minutes ago