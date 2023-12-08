Police launch crackdown against criminals

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) To ensure public safety and combat criminal activities, the District Police Officer (DPO) Naseebullah Khan on Friday initiated a crackdown against criminals in Bahawalnagar.

Police arrested 651 suspects involved in different crimes. By tracking down the 02 groups, 5 accused were apprehended, and Rs 38 lakhs were found in their possession.

In action against illegal weapons, 61 suspects were arrested and 04 rifles, 7 guns/repeaters, 50 pistols, 01 revolver, and 252 rounds/cartridges were recovered from them.

In action against drug dealers, 103 drug peddlers were detained, and 10 operational furnaces, 2 kg of heroin, 38 kg of hashish, 2037 litres of vodka, and 206 litres of liquor were recovered from their possession.

As a result of the crackdown on advertising offenders, 196 fugitives from the law, 293 offenders in the B category, and 18 in the A category were taken into custody. In the process of prosecuting gamblers, 16 cases were filed and 45 suspects were taken into custody.

