Police Ordered To Prepare Comprehensive Security Plan For Eidul-Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has directed the police to prepare a comprehensive security plan for Eid al-Adha 2024, ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens.

The plan should include measures to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for animal sacrifice, security arrangements, and surveillance.

The minister directed that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious seminaries, and other stakeholders be bound by the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government and that the plan include measures for the collection and transportation of animal hides.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that under the Eid al-Adha Security Plan, the Central Police Office's Central Command and Control Center will issue timely orders for implementation at every level, ensuring that suspicious activities are monitored and potential threats are neutralized.

Additionally, the plan should include measures for the effective use of zone-wise control rooms and police stations' wireless control rooms.

The minister also directed that a list of all the masajid, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers be prepared and categorised, and that police personnel, including commandos, be deployed accordingly. The plan should also include detailed responsibilities for SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

The minister further said that plainclothes surveillance teams will be formed at the police station level, which will be deployed at shopping centres, crowded public places, cattle markets, designated parking lots, and Eid prayer venues. This will ensure the safety and security of citizens during Eid al-Adha.

