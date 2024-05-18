Police Ordered To Prepare Comprehensive Security Plan For Eidul-Adha
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has directed the police to prepare a comprehensive security plan for Eid al-Adha 2024, ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens.
The plan should include measures to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for animal sacrifice, security arrangements, and surveillance.
The minister directed that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious seminaries, and other stakeholders be bound by the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government and that the plan include measures for the collection and transportation of animal hides.
Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that under the Eid al-Adha Security Plan, the Central Police Office's Central Command and Control Center will issue timely orders for implementation at every level, ensuring that suspicious activities are monitored and potential threats are neutralized.
Additionally, the plan should include measures for the effective use of zone-wise control rooms and police stations' wireless control rooms.
The minister also directed that a list of all the masajid, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers be prepared and categorised, and that police personnel, including commandos, be deployed accordingly. The plan should also include detailed responsibilities for SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.
The minister further said that plainclothes surveillance teams will be formed at the police station level, which will be deployed at shopping centres, crowded public places, cattle markets, designated parking lots, and Eid prayer venues. This will ensure the safety and security of citizens during Eid al-Adha.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC conducts 2-day Course on Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act-20186 minutes ago
-
Inmate Sports Festival held at Kohat Jail7 minutes ago
-
11 arrested with drugs, arms16 minutes ago
-
MCL removes encroachments16 minutes ago
-
By-elections NA-148: Tough contest likely between Ali Qasim Gilani and Taimur Mahay16 minutes ago
-
Norwegian Constitution Day celebrated with plea for world Peace16 minutes ago
-
Morning Walks: Effective for heart and body16 minutes ago
-
14 members of a family die as truck falls into ditch16 minutes ago
-
International Museum Day marked on Saturday26 minutes ago
-
PU organizes Int’l symposium on CPEC26 minutes ago
-
11 criminal gangs busted, Rs7.1m looted goods recovered26 minutes ago
-
All set for by-election in NA 14827 minutes ago