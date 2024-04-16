Police Searched “Dhoke Syedan” Area
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted search operation in “Dhoke Syedan” and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers of Race Course Police Station carried out search operation.
During operation, police have searched 19 houses and collected data of 06 tenants.
However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt takes measures to address employment concerns of visually impaired individuals: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police elevates 43 ASIs and 24 HCs to higher ranks in major promotion drive3 minutes ago
-
CM grants Rs 1m for treatment of singer Ghulam Abbas3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia finalise implementation mechanism to execute investment matters3 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations conducts night inspections, commends officers, personnel3 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to provide sports opportunities to youth: DG Sports3 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt withdraws protocol officers of former CM's13 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail13 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings23 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works23 minutes ago