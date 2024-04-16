Police searched “Dhoke Syedan” area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted search operation in “Dhoke Syedan” and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers of Race Course Police Station carried out search operation.

During operation, police have searched 19 houses and collected data of 06 tenants.

However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.