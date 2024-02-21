Poliovirus Reported In Lasbela's Environmental Sample
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in the environmental sample in the Lasbela district of Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Health officials on Wednesday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in the environmental sample in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.
According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the virus was moving from one place to another and "is a constant threat to children".
He said that the surveillance system was working effectively in detecting the presence of poliovirus.
He said that eliminating polio was the first priority to save children from the deadly disease.
The spokesperson said that the nationwide polio campaign was being started from February 26.
He said that parents should complete the immunization course of their children along with the polio vaccine.
