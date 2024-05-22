Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that political leaders must come together and engage in dialogue for the good of the country and its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that political leaders must come together and engage in dialogue for the good of the country and its people.

Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted the increasing political polarization and the widening distance between institutions.

He stressed that engaging in political dialogue is the best and last option to bridge these gaps.

He reiterated the views of Mian Nawaz Sharif, who stated that politicians must eventually sit together and decide the future.

"If politician will sit for dialogue, and only then a solution to these problems will emerge," he added.

He mentioned that the government had put out blocks for bidding to attract global investor in exploration activities.

"The government is trying to attract global players in the exploration activities," Malik said, highlighting efforts to boost the nation's energy sector.