Polling Continues Peacefully In PP-14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Polling continues peacefully in PP-14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling in the PP-14 constituency started at 08:00 hrs here on Thursday and is underway peacefully for general elections 2024.

People are in long queues at respective polling stations waiting for their turn to vote for candidates of their choice.

Polling staff at polling stations are facilitating the voters and giving necessary guidance about the poll process.

Strict security measures have been taken by the district administration to maintain law and order in the constituency.

According to district administration, monitoring teams and administration officers have been instructed to remain vigilant in ensuring the code of conduct issued by ECP.

Polling will continue till 1700hrs.

Related Topics

Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote PP-14

