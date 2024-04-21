Polling for NA-8, PK-22 in Bajaur by- election started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The polling process for by-elections for national assembly NA-8 and Provincial Assembly PK-22 seats was started here on Sunday.

The voters started arriving to their respective polling stations at 8:00 a.m and are polling their votes. The voting process would continue till 5:00 p.m.

Tough contest is expected between PTI backed candidates Gul Zafar Khan on NA-8 and Mubarak Zeb Khan on PK 22 with the candidates of the opposition parties.

The February 8 election in the constituency were postponed after death of PTI backed candidate Rehan Zeb.

A total of 366 polling stations were setup for NA-8 Bajaur including 88 highly sensitive and 151 sensitive for 672,591 registered voters.

Similarly, 91 polling stations were setup for PK 22 including 88 combined polling stations for male and female.

The supporters of candidates have setup polling booths outside of polling stations for guidance of young voters.