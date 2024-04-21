Polling Process Continues Peacefully On NA-196 Bye-election
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The polling process for the bye-elections on National Assembly constituency NA-196 Kambar Shahdadkot is in progress on Sunday which will continue till 5 pm.
According to spokesman of the provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, more than 423000 eligible voters will use their right of franchise during polling on National Assembly seat vacated by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Total 303 polling stations were set up in the constituency, of which 81 were declared as most sensitive while 77 are said to be sensitive where strict security measures have been adopted for smooth conduct of the bye-election.
Pakistan People's Party and Tahreek Labaik Pakistan candidates are contesting the election on NA-196.
Meanwhile, provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said that all resources were being utilized for conduct of fair, free and impartial election on NA 196.
