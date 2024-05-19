Open Menu

PPP Appreciates Govt Efforts For Safe Return Of Pakistani Students From Bishkek

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Rana Farooq Saeed, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, has appreciated the government of Pakistan efforts for safe return of Pakistani students from Bishkek.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he acknowledged the widespread concerns across the nation regarding the recent events in Kyrgyzstan. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their effective handling of the situation, which helped brought Pakistani students back home.

"The entire nation was deeply concerned about the safety of our students in Kyrgyzstan," Saeed stated.

"The swift and decisive actions taken by the Prime Minister and his team have been commendable and have alleviated the nation's worries."

In addition to expressing his gratitude, he called for an open investigation into the incidents in Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

"The safety of our citizens abroad is of utmost importance," he added. "We must ensure that such situations are thoroughly investigated to prevent any future occurrences, " he said.

