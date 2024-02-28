PPP Leader Stresses For Unity In Political Leadership Vital To Gain High Goals
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday stressed the need for unity in political leadership which is vital for achieving high goals for the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday stressed the need for unity in political leadership which is vital for achieving high goals for the country.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that all the politicians should brush aside petty differences in the larger national interest.
He said, there is a dire need to make collective efforts for boosting economy with high growth rate and resolving national issues through reconciliation process.
Replying to a question about the coalition partners, he said, we have full confidence in their cooperation.
He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had emphasized the need for national reconciliation to make Pakistan a prosperous state.
Recent Stories
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election3 minutes ago
-
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam8 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF8 minutes ago
-
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai20 minutes ago
-
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar20 minutes ago
-
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif26 minutes ago
-
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz26 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah26 minutes ago
-
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services26 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats23 minutes ago