PPP Leader Stresses For Unity In Political Leadership Vital To Gain High Goals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday stressed the need for unity in political leadership which is vital for achieving high goals for the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that all the politicians should brush aside petty differences in the larger national interest.

He said, there is a dire need to make collective efforts for boosting economy with high growth rate and resolving national issues through reconciliation process.

Replying to a question about the coalition partners, he said, we have full confidence in their cooperation.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had emphasized the need for national reconciliation to make Pakistan a prosperous state.

