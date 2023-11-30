PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic struggle: Sadiq Umrani

Member of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party, Mir Sadiq Umrani on Thursday said the leaders of PPP had ensured the right to vote to the people of Balochistan and adult voting through democratic struggles as earlier, instead of voting, decisions were taking in the Shahi Jirga of Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Member of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party, Mir Sadiq Umrani on Thursday said the leaders of PPP had ensured the right to vote to the people of Balochistan and adult voting through democratic struggles as earlier, instead of voting, decisions were taking in the Shahi Jirga of Sibi.

Mir Sadiq Umrani said that after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari bravely endured the hardships of prison, but never gave up the rights of the people.

Today, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders of the party have encouraged the workers by sitting in the cold weather of Quetta, he expressed these views while addressing the public meeting organized on the occasion of 56th Foundation Day at Ayub Stadium.

He said that despite the violence in the prison, Asif Ali Zardari did not deviate from his position, now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is carrying forward the history-making struggle of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is celebrating its 56th foundation day in Quetta today resulted that the struggle for people's rights will be more intense.

On the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari has given a message to party workers from all corners of Balochistan and party leaders from all over the country at the foot of the mountains of Quetta.