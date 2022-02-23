UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-N Leaders To Face Imprisonment For Looting Money: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders would go jail due to corruption and money laundering cases.

Shehbaz, Zardari and Nawaz could face imprisonment after decision of the cases filed against them on corruption and money laundering charges, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition, the minister said had completely failed in the long march and no-confidence move because the allied party members were fully intact with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

The looters of national money, he said were trying to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), but the PTI leadership would never provide them relief.

He said that process of accountability would continue in the country without discrimination.

