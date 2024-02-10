PPPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi wins PP-269 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-269, Muzaffargarh-II by securing 34,588 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Iqbal Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 33,082 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 61.97%.