PPPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi Wins PP-269 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-269, Muzaffargarh-II by securing 34,588 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Iqbal Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 33,082 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 61.97%.
