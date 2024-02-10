PPPP’s Rais Nabeel Ahmed wins PP-267 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Rais Nabeel Ahmad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-267, Rahim Yar Khan-XIII by securing 46,483 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rais Muhammad Hamza, an independent candidate who bagged 26,785 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.13%.