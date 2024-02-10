PPPP’s Sardar Habib-ur-Rahman wins PP-264 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP), Sardar Habib-ur-Rehman Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-264, Rahim Yar Khan-X by securing 44,288 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Momin, an independent candidate who bagged 31,920 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.21%.