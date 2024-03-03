Open Menu

PPWD Introduces IT-based Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Punjab Population Welfare Department (PPWD) has embarked on a groundbreaking journey by introducing IT-based initiatives.

Official sources indicate that these initiatives are designed to harness technology for enhanced data management, service delivery, and overall effectiveness in addressing reproductive health needs.

According to official sources, a pivotal focus area involves the digitization of data management processes. By implementing electronic record-keeping systems, the department aims to streamline data collection, storage, and analysis. This will facilitate more precise tracking of population demographics, fertility rates, and contraceptive usage patterns, fostering evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation.

The Population Welfare Department is actively engaged in the digitization of service provisioning and client registration throughout Punjab, utilizing various IT-based initiatives developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board.

The digital transformation also encompasses the automation of administrative processes and the monitoring of departmental activities. To date, several initiatives have been successfully launched, resulting in the collection of a diverse range of datasets. The focus now is on establishing a centralized database by integrating all these initiatives.

Web and Android-based solutions, including the Employee Attendance System, digitalization of IEC Activities, Advocacy application, Monitoring, and geo-tagging of facilities, have been developed and integrated to create a unified dashboard for viewing statistics and relevant data. A single Android application has been developed to access different modules, with ongoing efforts to integrate administrative modules such as fixed asset inventory and Project Planning tool. The department anticipates significant benefits from this integrated solution, as data will be accessible on a single platform, enhancing process efficiency and overall performance.

