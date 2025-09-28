Open Menu

Pray For Blessings, Not Wealth, Hakeem Tariq Chughtai Advises AFMDC Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Pray for blessings, not wealth, Hakeem Tariq Chughtai advises AFMDC students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sheikh-ul-Wazaif Hakeem Muhammad Tariq Mahmood Chughtai on Sunday urged people to pray for blessings rather than mere accumulation of wealth, saying money eventually diminishes with time while blessings continue to benefit generations.

Addressing a seminar at Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College (AFMDC), he said that wealth purified through Zakat remains under the special protection of Allah. Citing both Islamic teachings and Western research, he noted that material wealth is typically depleted within three generations, whereas Zakat ensures sustained growth and prosperity.

Chughtai advised medical students to focus not only on physical treatments but also on spiritual healing, so that their service benefits more people. He emphasized resolving family and domestic issues in the light of the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah.

During the interactive session, he answered students’ questions and provided Islamic solutions to their concerns.

Sitara Group Executive Director Ejaz Hussain, AFMDC Chief Operating Officer Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Principal Prof. Dr. G.A. Sheikh, and DG Admin & HR Aftab Ahmad Khan also attended the seminar.

