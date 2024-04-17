Open Menu

PRCS Observed World Hemophilia Day

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM

PRCS observed World Hemophilia Day

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has organized a 'hike for a cause' here at Trail -5 Margalla National Park to celebrate World Hemophilia Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has organized a 'hike for a cause' here at Trail -5 Margalla National Park to celebrate World Hemophilia Day.

World Hemophilia Day is celebrated every year on April 17 to educate people about rare bleeding disorders and support those who live with this condition.

PRCS leadership, staff, representatives of IFRC, ICRC, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross and volunteers participated in the hiking started at trail 5 Margalla Hills National Park.

The participants carrying banners and placards with messages highlighted the importance of World Hemophilia Day.

