President ADBL, Chairman CDA Call On KP Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:49 PM
President Agriculture Development Bank Limited, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to goals of the bank
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) President Agriculture Development Bank Limited, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to goals of the bank.
According to a release issued here, KP Governor lauded the role of ADBL in promotion of agriculture sector.
He also appreciated performance of bank to improve production by provide loan to growers.
Meanwhile, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa called on KP Governor and congratulated him assuming new responsibilities.
He also discussed with Governor ongoing developmental work on various development projects under CDA.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters6 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals7 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan7 minutes ago
-
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials7 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization10 minutes ago
-
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism10 minutes ago
-
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stability10 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth15 minutes ago
-
Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutrition, women in agric ..16 minutes ago
-
Minor drowns in canal16 minutes ago
-
Noshirwani expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in Washuk accident7 minutes ago