Open Menu

President Emphasizes Early Prevention Of Diseases To Avoid Expensive Treatment

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

President emphasizes early prevention of diseases to avoid expensive treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that adoption of preventive measures against various diseases was prerequisite to ward off treatment which was expensive in Pakistan and such habits would also help reduce burden on the health system.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr to present a report on the activities and accomplishments of the organization, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president stressed upon creating awareness among the masses about the significance of preventive measures against non-communicable diseases and heart diseases.

He also underscored the need about the role of media, local population, mosques and non government organizations to create such awareness, besides utilization of different latest platforms to spread awareness messages.

PANAH President Major General (retd) Masud Ur Rehman Kiani briefed the president about the role of the organization and public awareness campaigns including holding of walks, seminars, lectures and training sessions.

He said that they were creating awareness among the people about healthy activities and lifestyle.

President Alvi appreciated PANAH for its contributions in the health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

4 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan