President Emphasizes Early Prevention Of Diseases To Avoid Expensive Treatment
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that adoption of preventive measures against various diseases was prerequisite to ward off treatment which was expensive in Pakistan and such habits would also help reduce burden on the health system.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr to present a report on the activities and accomplishments of the organization, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president stressed upon creating awareness among the masses about the significance of preventive measures against non-communicable diseases and heart diseases.
He also underscored the need about the role of media, local population, mosques and non government organizations to create such awareness, besides utilization of different latest platforms to spread awareness messages.
PANAH President Major General (retd) Masud Ur Rehman Kiani briefed the president about the role of the organization and public awareness campaigns including holding of walks, seminars, lectures and training sessions.
He said that they were creating awareness among the people about healthy activities and lifestyle.
President Alvi appreciated PANAH for its contributions in the health sector.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Encroached tikka shops, structures removed from city areas5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to meet today (Feb 28)15 minutes ago
-
Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall expected from Feb 29 to March 02:PMD15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolved to safeguard its sovereignty, regional security: PM15 minutes ago
-
Arts council holds painting competition to encourage young artists25 minutes ago
-
Businessmen, industrialists pillars of our economy: Wafaqi Mohtasib35 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant variety of flowers in parks, green belts45 minutes ago
-
Enhanced security measures for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs45 minutes ago
-
Leopard found dead in Haryala Kashmir45 minutes ago
-
CPO seeks comprehensive report of murder in judicial complex premises45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Dubai Consulate team visits injured of Ajman fire incident45 minutes ago