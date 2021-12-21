UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:10 PM

President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of renowned hematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, said a news release.

The president said Dr Shamsi had rendered valuable services in health and medical research sectors.

His contributions over bone-marrow transplant and blood cancer would always be remembered, he added.

