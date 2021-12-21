President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of renowned hematologist Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, said a news release.

The president said Dr Shamsi had rendered valuable services in health and medical research sectors.

His contributions over bone-marrow transplant and blood cancer would always be remembered, he added.

