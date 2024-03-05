President of Kenya felicitates PM Shehbaz on assuming his office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on Monday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office.

“Congratulations Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on your well-deserved election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Your victory is a testament to your bold and progressive leadership,” he wrote on his official X (formerly twitter) account.

He said Kenya looked forward to working with the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in escalating bilateral ties for the prosperity of the people of the two countries.