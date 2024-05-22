President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

(@Abdulla99267510)

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions were brought to Tehran from Tabriz by plane, where the deceased President was given a guard of honor at the airport.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, May 22th, 2024) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and their colleagues’ funeral prayers were offered in Tehran on Wednesday (today).

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei led the funeral prayers for President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others in Tehran.

Ebrahim Raisi will be buried on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad in the courtyard of the Imam Ali Reza shrine.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will offer condolences on the martyrdom of the late President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisani and the Foreign Minister.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and other senior ministers.

The spokesperson further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and express his condolences during a meeting with Acting President Dr.

Mohammad Mokhber.

According to foreign media, world leaders also attended the final rites of the Iranian President.

Countries including Russia, Turkey, and Afghanistan announced that they would send their representatives to the funeral.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has declared five days of mourning following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues in a helicopter crash.

The final rites of the Iranian President began yesterday in Tabriz, where funeral prayers for the President and his colleagues were also offered, attended by thousands who prayed for the deceased.

After the funeral prayers in Tabriz, the bodies of Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues were transferred to Tehran.

In Iran, condolence gatherings continue in connection with the final rites, with a large number of mourners present in Tehran, Najaf, Tabriz, and other cities, paying tribute to their leader.