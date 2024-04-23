President Raisi Pays Respects At Quaid's Mausoleum
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit to the port of city.
President Raisi laid a wreath at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the distinguished dignitary.
President Raisi in his remarks recorded iin the visitors book, said: "I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan."
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Raisi accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease, diabetes risk: Study7 minutes ago
-
FM Dar speaks to overseas Pakistanis via Zoom17 minutes ago
-
Govt to form parliamentary committee to end violence in Balochistan: CM Bugti27 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.48m from 104 defaulters in 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
Dr. Jamileh calls for role of Muslim women for promotion of Islamic culture37 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 73,722 power pilferers in 217 days57 minutes ago
-
Farmers express concerns on low wheat price in market57 minutes ago
-
CEO SEPCO for taking action against those involve in over billing & power theft1 hour ago
-
Iranian Envoy calls on Sindh Governor1 hour ago
-
PPP's leaders meet CM Balochistan1 hour ago
-
25 Clay Oven sealed over price violation1 hour ago