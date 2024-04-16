President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari says the prosperity of the Islamic world is linked to the progress of KSA.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that Pakistan desired to transform the existing ties with Saudi Arabia into a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

Talking to a Saudi delegation led by its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, the President said Pakistan and KSA enjoy a long standing and decades old relationship.

The President said the Government and the people of Pakistan have the highest regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and would continue to stand with KSA.

The President said the prosperity of the Islamic world is linked to the progress of KSA. He lauded the courageous and visionary leadership of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, Muhammad Bin Salman, and the remarkable progress being made under the Vision 2030.

Asif Ali Zardari also thanked the leadership of KSA for its support to Pakistan in difficult times.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said Saudi Arabia considers its relations with Pakistan very critical and is committed to building a strong partnership with Pakistan. He highlighted both countries enjoy strong bonds and had helped each other for decades. He appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the development of KSA.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to build a strong partnership and further promote economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

They discussed the regional dynamics and recent developments in the middle East and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and end to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Both sides also exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.