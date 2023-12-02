Open Menu

President Underlines Need For Special Efforts To Include PWDs In All Walks Of Life

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

President underlines need for special efforts to include PWDs in all walks of life

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the government organizations and civil society to make special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the government organizations and civil society to make special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of life.

“We need to create an enabling and friendly environment for PWDs by providing them inclusive education, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and implementing job quotas,” the president said in a message on the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, being observed on December 3.

The president said that they commemorated a day dedicated to honouring the inherent dignity and impactful contributions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The United Nations’ theme for this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities, "United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the SDGs For, With, and By Persons with Disabilities," advocated for dedicating ourselves to building an inclusive society,” he added.

On the day, they acknowledged the exceptional strength and unwavering resilience of persons with disabilities who had progressed in life despite their disability, he added. The president opined that almost 15% of the world’s population suffered from some form of disability.

“Unfortunately, 80% of this population lives in developing countries, including Pakistan, where the population of PWDs is estimated to be almost 12%, an alarming figure. Pakistan remains committed to its mission to eliminate societal barriers that obstruct their journey to success. Our goal is to facilitate them to achieve their utmost potential through equitable access to opportunities in life,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

Together, they aimed for progress, empowerment, and holistic support for persons with disabilities, adding “This entails providing education, training, rehabilitation, and access to information and communication technologies, meeting the demands of the contemporary world.”

Through these initiatives, the president said they strived to protect the sanctity of life for PWDs, cultivating a culture that values the inherent worth and capabilities of each individual.

No one should be deprived of the opportunities to live a fulfilling life, receive proper care, and pursue economic prosperity irrespective of any disability, he stressed.

The president also called upon media to play its role in raising awareness about the rights and issues faced by PWDs and discouraging negative attitudes towards them.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Civil Society Job Progress December Media All From Government Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu H ..

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu Hydropower Project

10 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of B ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of Bahawalpur Corps

10 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

6 minutes ago
 Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah a ..

Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah as caretaker provincial ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 1222 cases registered against underage drivers dur ..

1222 cases registered against underage drivers during special campaign

6 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.48b from 47,184 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.48b from 47,184 defaulters in 80 days

6 minutes ago
PPP to resolve problems of people of Balochistan: ..

PPP to resolve problems of people of Balochistan: Bilawal

6 minutes ago
 DRAP issues directions to syrups' manufacturers

DRAP issues directions to syrups' manufacturers

6 minutes ago
 Young hikers cleanup Margalla Hills Trail-5

Young hikers cleanup Margalla Hills Trail-5

6 minutes ago
 Pak-NZ women T20I series commences on Sunday

Pak-NZ women T20I series commences on Sunday

10 minutes ago
 Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate t ..

Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate talks

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, Bill Gates discuss progress on Pakis ..

Caretaker PM, Bill Gates discuss progress on Pakistan’s polio eradication effo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan