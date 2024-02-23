Open Menu

Prevention Of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held

The exhibition of the Children’s Poster Contest on “PREVENTION FROM BURN INJURY” was held at ZVMG Rangoonwala Community Centre jointly organized by the Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) and ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The exhibition of the Children’s Poster Contest on “PREVENTION FROM BURN INJURY” was held at ZVMG Rangoonwala Community Centre jointly organized by the Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) and ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust.

Out of 307 entries from 10 schools, 103 excellent potters were selected for the exhibition by the renowned artists Munawar Ali Syed, Associate Professor, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture and Fahim Rao, Art Teacher, Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts, said a statement on Friday.

The contest was held for the first time in 2013, to promote awareness on burns among the masses through children. Since then, it has become an annual feature.

After studying the individual burn cases FOBC has got to know that almost all the causes of the burn injuries are mistakes due to “lack of knowledge”, “lack of information” and “lack of proper education and training”.

If proper information on “Burns” would have been given, many precious lives could have been saved.

1st prize was secured by Syeda Ayema Rizwan, 2nd prize by Abiha Jawwad and 3rd prize by Zarnisha Rizwan under junior category. Consolation prizes under the senior category were given to Faiza Awan,, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, and Ayesha Imran Sidat.

President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Ms. Sadia Rashid graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the prizes and certificates.

In his speech, Abdullah Feroz, Founding President, FOBC emphasized the importance of the promotion awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Rashid All From Ali Raza Abidi

Recent Stories

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 mill ..

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

3 minutes ago
 PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

3 minutes ago
 Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

3 minutes ago
 City security arrangements reviewed

City security arrangements reviewed

2 minutes ago
 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain' ..

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

2 minutes ago
 DC Duki reviews steps of annual admission drive in ..

DC Duki reviews steps of annual admission drive in govt schools

2 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares reserves seats for Balochista ..

2 minutes ago
 HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

28 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

28 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

34 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

28 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan