Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The exhibition of the Children’s Poster Contest on “PREVENTION FROM BURN INJURY” was held at ZVMG Rangoonwala Community Centre jointly organized by the Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) and ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust.

Out of 307 entries from 10 schools, 103 excellent potters were selected for the exhibition by the renowned artists Munawar Ali Syed, Associate Professor, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture and Fahim Rao, Art Teacher, Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts, said a statement on Friday.

The contest was held for the first time in 2013, to promote awareness on burns among the masses through children. Since then, it has become an annual feature.

After studying the individual burn cases FOBC has got to know that almost all the causes of the burn injuries are mistakes due to “lack of knowledge”, “lack of information” and “lack of proper education and training”.

If proper information on “Burns” would have been given, many precious lives could have been saved.

1st prize was secured by Syeda Ayema Rizwan, 2nd prize by Abiha Jawwad and 3rd prize by Zarnisha Rizwan under junior category. Consolation prizes under the senior category were given to Faiza Awan,, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, and Ayesha Imran Sidat.

President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Ms. Sadia Rashid graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the prizes and certificates.

In his speech, Abdullah Feroz, Founding President, FOBC emphasized the importance of the promotion awareness campaign.