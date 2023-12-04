Open Menu

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Participates In The Global Stock Take High Level Event On Means Of Implementation

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 04, 2023 | 11:29 AM

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Level Event on Means of Implementation

Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 December, 2023)
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in the Global Stock Take (GST) High Level Event on the Means of Implementation at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) in Dubai.
In his remarks at this roundtable discussion, the Prime Minister highlighted the acuteness of the climate crisis and laid emphasis on providing adequate means of implementation including climate finance, capacity-building and technology, to developing countries to tackle this growing challenge.


Noting that climate finance would always be the enabler for climate action, the Prime Minister stated that financial needs of developing countries were way more than the unfulfilled US$ 100 billion pledge.


Prime Minister also called for scaling-up development and transfer of proven climate technologies, as well as better delivery of capacity building for developing countries. The need for greater coherence and coordination across the United Nations system was also underscored.


The first Global Stocktake (GST) is a process for countries and stakeholders to review their collective progress towards meeting the goals of Paris Agreement. This high-level event was part of a series of “Mandated Events” at COP28. It was attended by around 30 Heads of State/Government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Dubai Paris Progress Event Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

45 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan