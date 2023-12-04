Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Level Event on Means of Implementation

Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 December, 2023)

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in the Global Stock Take (GST) High Level Event on the Means of Implementation at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) in Dubai.

In his remarks at this roundtable discussion, the Prime Minister highlighted the acuteness of the climate crisis and laid emphasis on providing adequate means of implementation including climate finance, capacity-building and technology, to developing countries to tackle this growing challenge.



Noting that climate finance would always be the enabler for climate action, the Prime Minister stated that financial needs of developing countries were way more than the unfulfilled US$ 100 billion pledge.



Prime Minister also called for scaling-up development and transfer of proven climate technologies, as well as better delivery of capacity building for developing countries. The need for greater coherence and coordination across the United Nations system was also underscored.



The first Global Stocktake (GST) is a process for countries and stakeholders to review their collective progress towards meeting the goals of Paris Agreement. This high-level event was part of a series of “Mandated Events” at COP28. It was attended by around 30 Heads of State/Government.