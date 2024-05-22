Projector Facility Launched In Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The district education department has taken a significant step towards promoting modern teaching methods at government schools.
In this regard SDEO Humayun Khan Khattak of the education department inaugurated a projector facility at Government Primary School No. 1 in a ceremony where school Leader Mohsin Khan and ASDEO Hafiz Saleem were also present.
During the inauguration, students were taught using the projector. The children showed deep interest in learning through videos and also had the opportunity to revise the lessons with help of the videos.
On this occasion, Humayun Khan Khattak said that teaching through projectors will not only increase students' interest but also improve their academic performance.
He further mentioned that the large number of students reflects the excellent performance of the school and praised the entire staff of the school for equipping the students with quality education in an effective manner.
Humayun Khan Khattak stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided all necessary facilities in government schools, and the schools were becoming digitalized.
He also advocated the appointment of school leaders, saying it was a significant step towards ensuring quality education.
He appealed to parents to enroll their children in government schools that were committed to providing quality education.
