Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148

Provincial Election Commissioner, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, paid a visit to the city to review the arrangements for by-elections in NA 148

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, paid a visit to the city to review the arrangements for by-elections in NA 148.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar gave a briefing on the election arrangements. Regional Election Commissioner Mian Muhammad Shahid and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal also participated in the meeting.

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan while addressing the meeting said that the district administration and police have been given full task for transparency in by-elections.

He directed officials to deal who disturb the law and order situation in NA 148 with iron hands. Mr Aijaz Anwar ordered to devise a special security plan for the delivery and packing of election material.

He said that the election was a constitutional responsibility and expected full support from all the departments.

Earlier, DC Rizwan Qadeer said that according to the polling scheme, a zero-tolerance policy has been implemented for transparent elections.

Provision of water, washrooms, and shady places in the polling stations would be ensured. Rizwan Qadeer said that 10 notices have been served to the candidates for violating the code of conduct, while the polling scheme is complete.

DC said that 578 presiding officers have been deployed for 4,44,578 voters. While CCTV cameras will be installed at 69 sensitive polling stations during the by-election. will make sure that police and security forces will take strict action on violations of the election code of conduct.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that more than 3,000 security personnel will ensure law and order in the by-elections, while the police and security forces will take strict action against violations of the election code of conduct.

APP/sak

1830 hrs